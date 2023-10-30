Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $85,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.33 and its 200 day moving average is $487.77. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $405.63 and a twelve month high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

