Rathbones Group PLC Buys 15,718 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $38,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $385.45. 135,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,417. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

