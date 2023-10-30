Rathbones Group PLC Has $41.56 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,102 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $41,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.64. 195,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

