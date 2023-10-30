Rathbones Group PLC Has $45.53 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $45,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 84.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.30.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,550. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $257.28 and a one year high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.11.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

