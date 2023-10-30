Rathbones Group PLC Has $52.56 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $52,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $233,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $272.56. 66,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $206.36 and a one year high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

