Rathbones Group PLC Has $57.28 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,943 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $57,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,613,860,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,216 shares of company stock worth $6,865,712. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 685,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,272,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.