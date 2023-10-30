Rathbones Group PLC Has $98.05 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,976 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.34% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $98,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.25 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.42%.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
