Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 14,137 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $96,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 43,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 250,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,939,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.01. 239,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,542. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average of $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

