Rathbones Group PLC Sells 8,970 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.10% of Autodesk worth $42,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.68. 120,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,257. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its 200-day moving average is $205.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

