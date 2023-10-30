Rathbones Group PLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKNG traded up $55.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,801.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,771.32 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,859.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,248.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.