Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,388 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.40% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $75,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after acquiring an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,236. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

