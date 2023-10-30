Raymond James Cuts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $36.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,820,000 after buying an additional 176,611 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $7,030,099,000,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $6,730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after purchasing an additional 120,568 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $3,868,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

