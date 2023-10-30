Raymond James Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.59.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boralex

Boralex Price Performance

BLX stock opened at C$25.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$25.40 and a 52-week high of C$43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1277609 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.90%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.