Raymond James Lowers Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $49.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.63.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Silgan by 6.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Silgan by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $6,795,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

