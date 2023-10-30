Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.27%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

