Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.
Real Brokerage Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.31 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 120.34% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.
