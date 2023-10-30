Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.31 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 120.34% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Real Brokerage will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.