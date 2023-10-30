Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of RCON opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.13.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.