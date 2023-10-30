REDW Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 731 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,828. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $256.33 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.73 and its 200 day moving average is $277.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

