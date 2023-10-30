REDW Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,811,607. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

