REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,752,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.85. 2,589,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.46 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

