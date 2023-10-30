REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,620 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 135,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. 597,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,162. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

