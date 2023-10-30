REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DFAE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 220,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,813. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

