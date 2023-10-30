REDW Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $112.36. 692,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,339. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

