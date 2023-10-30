REDW Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $426.10. 1,022,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.90. The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

