REDW Wealth LLC Sells 7,314 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 794.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,207. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

