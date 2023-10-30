REDW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.37. 304,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,437. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

