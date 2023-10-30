Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 229 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

USMV stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.56. 3,230,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.