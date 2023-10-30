Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.5% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $265.41. 137,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,647. The firm has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.76 and its 200-day moving average is $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $206.72 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.