Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,474 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 267.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 38,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 131,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 72,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,238 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.22. 5,525,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,153,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

