Register Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.35. 1,007,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,561,161. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

