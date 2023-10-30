Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 33,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.71. 12,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -461.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

