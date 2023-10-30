Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Interface comprises about 0.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Interface worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 33.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 185,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 4.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $90,356.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.95 million, a PE ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

