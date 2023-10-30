Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group accounts for 2.0% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 261.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 84,622 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

MDU Resources Group Cuts Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

