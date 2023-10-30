Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 76.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,875. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $270.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.89.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

