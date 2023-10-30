Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 45.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PWR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.81. 45,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

