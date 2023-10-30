Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,433.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 426,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 414,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.93. 4,001,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,483,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.