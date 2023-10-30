Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,223 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 833.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.51. 2,119,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,088. The firm has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.