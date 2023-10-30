Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after buying an additional 1,338,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.27. 287,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,286. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

