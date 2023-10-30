Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDXG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 83,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $718.71 million, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDXG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MiMedx Group

About MiMedx Group

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.