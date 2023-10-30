Register Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.58. 677,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $114.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

