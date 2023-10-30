Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Republic Services by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.83. 282,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

