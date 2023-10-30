Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ashford (AINC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC) recently:

10/30/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. Ashford Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $17.54.

Get Ashford Inc alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.