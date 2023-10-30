Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Spin Master (TOY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spin Master (TSE: TOY) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2023 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

10/19/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$54.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting C$35.05. 2,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.31. Spin Master Corp. has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$584.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2033272 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.06%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

