Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 206.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,927,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,150,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

