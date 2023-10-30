REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $15.83 Average PT from Analysts

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REV Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth about $4,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 195,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REVG opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $853.47 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.88. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

