Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $32,642.29 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00016822 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,644.91 or 1.00046410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007166 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00011072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

