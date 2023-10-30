Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.82.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
