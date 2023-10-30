Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.