Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 173 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $152.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $117.95 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

