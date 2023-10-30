Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 122 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. BNP Paribas raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $123.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.16. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

