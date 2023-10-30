Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $269.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.27. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.19 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.